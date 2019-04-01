Spirited Woman Sponsors the WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival Again!

Marlene Elizabeth & her daughter Dalena support the WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival by wearing JOY-FULL.

The Spirited Woman Foundation is so excited to sponsor the WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival® for a 2nd year! 5,000 young girls attended last year's festival. More are expected this year on November 9, 2019 in San Francisco.

In 2018, we donated $1,100 to the WorldWideWomen Foundation from a portion of the proceeds from our VIBRANT SPIRIT prayer scarf. This year we plan to top that from a portion of the sales from our 26th prayer scarf - JOY-FULL.

Join us! In supporting this tremendous organization - by purchasing a JOY-FULL scarf - a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty.