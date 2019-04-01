Spirited Woman's Donation to Women for Women International is Tripled!

In the photo, Nancy Mills, founder of Spirited Woman is in the center of our Tribal Energy Circle surrounded by a group of spirited women.

I believe in miracles I really do. For our 24th Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - TRIBAL ENERGY - we proudly donated a portion of each scarf sale to Women for Women International to support women survivors of war.

To our amazement, the exact day we made our donation - an anonymous donor stepped up with a triple match - so our donation went from $1260 to $3780!

A huge thank you goes to all the spirited woman around the world who purchased TRIBAL ENERGY.

To read the full story, go to our Foundation page for the how and why behind the donation. Also, when you have time, read all the blog posts on the foundation page - it will give you a full review of the many charities we have donated to in the past seven years.