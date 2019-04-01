New! Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - Joy-FULL

The Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf is a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty for women to wear around the world.

Our new spring scarf is Joy-FULL - it is filled with a joy-full spirit all its own and we know women around the globe will be wearing it.

We invite you to join the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves, where we honor the women of the world through scarf and ceremony. To date there have been 26 scarves each with a different theme. 1000s have been sold worldwide, connecting women together energetically.

A portion of all scarf proceeds is donated to the Spirited Woman Foundation. To find out more and purchase a scarf CLICK HERE.