Wow! We've Given $1,000 to CLUE: Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice

In the photo, Nancy Mills, founder of Spirited Woman (second from right) is handing a check to Mary Stancavage, who represented CLUE. Elizabeth Nordquist is on the left and Kathy Gallegos on the right.

Sometimes it just feels so good to give. It really does.

We are so proud Spirited Woman donated a portion of our sales from our 23rd Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - SACRED BEAUTY to Clue: Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice. One of the most well-respected non-profits in LA, CA., CLUE'S mission is to "educate, organize, and mobilize the faith community to accompany workers and their families in their struggle for good jobs, dignity, and justice."

Our donation was designated to help the mothers and daughters who are so deeply affected by daily crisis. Monies were raised by spirited women who purchased our SACRED BEAUTY Spirited Woman Prayer Scarves.

To read the full story, go to our Foundation page for the how and why behind the donation. Also, when you have time, read all the blog posts on the foundation page - it will give you a full review of the many charities we have donated to in the past six years