Spirited Woman Proudly Sponsored the 2018 WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival. We did it!

6a00d8341cffde53ef022ad3ba57f0200b-300wiIn the photo on the left at the Girls' Festival, Nancy Mills, founder of Spirited Woman, is 6a00d8341cffde53ef022ad3ba5a52200b-250wi
wearing the Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf “VIBRANT SPIRIT." On the right is Maureen Broderick, Founder and CEO of WorldWideWomen.

Wow. What a day! What a moment. Close to 5,000 young girls attended the 3rd Annual WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival® on October 6, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA.

We were so excited to be a sponsor of this event by donating $1,100 from a portion of the proceeds from our 22rd prayer scarf - VIBRANT SPIRIT to the WorldWideWomen Foundation.

And by doing so, we have taken our mission one step further in supporting ALL WOMEN & GIRLS through actions of empowerment. To read more go to our Foundation page.To continue to support the festival - VIBRANT SPIRIT scarves can be purchased here

