Spirited Woman Proudly Sponsored the 2018 WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival. We did it!

In the photo on the left at the Girls' Festival, Nancy Mills, founder of Spirited Woman, is

wearing the Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf “VIBRANT SPIRIT." On the right is Maureen Broderick, Founder and CEO of WorldWideWomen .

Wow. What a day! What a moment. Close to 5,000 young girls attended the 3rd Annual WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival® on October 6, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA.

We were so excited to be a sponsor of this event by donating $1,100 from a portion of the proceeds from our 22rd prayer scarf - VIBRANT SPIRIT to the WorldWideWomen Foundation.

And by doing so, we have taken our mission one step further in supporting ALL WOMEN & GIRLS through actions of empowerment. To read more go to our Foundation page.To continue to support the festival - VIBRANT SPIRIT scarves can be purchased here.