New! Fall Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - TRIBAL ENERGY

NancyTribalEnergyThe Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf is a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty for women to wear around the world.

Our new fall scarf is TRIBAL ENERGY - it is filled with ancestral inspiration and we know tribes of women will be wearing it.

We invite you to join the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves, where we honor the women of the world through scarf and ceremony. To date there have been 24 scarves each with a different theme. 1000s have been sold worldwide, connecting women together energetically.

A portion of all scarf proceeds is donated to the Spirited Woman Foundation. To find out more and purchase a scarf  CLICK HERE.

