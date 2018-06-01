« Fantastic News! Spirited Woman is a Sponsor for WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival 2018 | Main | WHAT'S NEW in The World of Spirited Woman? »

New! Summer Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - SACRED BEAUTY

Blue5The Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf is a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty for women to wear around the world. Our new spring scarf is SACRED BEAUTY.  

We invite you to join the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves, where we honor the women of the world through scarf and ceremony.To date there have been 22 scarves each with a different theme. 1000s have been sold worldwide, connecting women together energetically.

A portion of all scarf proceeds is donated to the Spirited Woman Foundation. To find out more and purchase a scarf  CLICK HERE.

