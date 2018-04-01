« Exciting News! Spirited Woman Has Donated To The Critical Mass Dance Company's Survivors' Empowerment Program | Main | WHAT'S NEW in The World of Spirited Woman? »

New! Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf for Spring - VIBRANT SPIRIT

AE7B6015 (2)The Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf is a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty for women to wear around the world. Our new spring scarf is VIBRANT SPIRIT.  

We invite you to join the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves, where we honor the women of the world through scarf and ceremony.To date there have been 22 scarves each with a different theme. 1000s have been sold worldwide, connecting women together energetically.

A portion of all scarf proceeds is donated to the Spirited Woman Foundation. To find out more and purchase a scarf  CLICK HERE.

