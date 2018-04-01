« New! Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf for Spring - VIBRANT SPIRIT | Main | WHAT'S NEW in The World of Spirited Woman? »

Fantastic News! Spirited Woman is a Sponsor for WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival 2018

WWW Girls Festival Logo blackWe are so excited! A portion of the proceeds from our latest prayer scarf - VIBRANT SPIRIT AE7B5820will be donated to the WorldWideWomen Foundation to help support their third annual Girls' Festival® in October 2018. 

The Girls' Festival is a life-changing day of power and possibility for thousands of girls and their families.

By donating funds to the WorldWideWomen Foundation - our Spirited Woman Foundation will be donating funds to our 16th non-profit. And by doing so, we will have taken one step further in our mission of supporting ALL WOMEN & GIRLS through actions of empowerment. And we say, "Go, WorldWideWomen, go!"

We urge you to support Girls' Festival 2018 by purchasing VIBRANT SPIRIT.

