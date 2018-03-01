Exciting News! Spirited Woman Has Donated To The Critical Mass Dance Company's Survivors' Empowerment Program

In the photo on the left, Nancy Mills, founder of Spirited Woman, is wearing the Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf “MAGICAL JOURNEY." On the right is Sophia Kozak, Artistic & Creative Director of the Critical Mass Dance Company (CMDC) .

Today more than ever, it is time to help heal and support women through actions of empowerment.

Recently, The Spirited Woman Foundation gifted $1000 to the Critical Mass Dance Company whose mission is to heal and empower girls and women through dance and movement. Our donation funded CMDC's 6-week healing movement class to survivors of sexual violence, domestic violence and/or childhood molestation at the non-profit, Peace Over Violence.

Monies were raised by spirited women who purchased our MAGICAL JOURNEY Spirited Woman Prayer Scarves.

To read the full story, go to our Foundation page for the how and why behind the donation. Also, when you have time, read all the blog posts on the foundation page - it will give you a full review of the 15 charities we have donated to in the past six years.