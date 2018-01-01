« Nancy Mills Writes About Her Annie Oakley Skirt & Spirited Woman Attitude | Main | Spirited Woman Sister Bracelet - VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL! »

Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gift for Yourself or a Friend

MagicalJourneyThe Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf is a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty for women to wear around the world. Our new summer scarf is SPIRIT OF LIFE.  

It represents in so many ways our healing power as women. We are so needed now, more than ever. We really are. We are sacred. We are sisters.

We invite you to join the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves, where we honor the women of the world through scarf and ceremony.To date there have been 21 scarves each with a different theme. 1000s have been sold worldwide, connecting women together energetically.

A portion of all scarf proceeds is donated to the Spirited Woman Foundation. To find out more and purchase a scarf  CLICK HERE.

Come on! Follow Spirited Woman on

Support The Spirited Woman Foundation

Spirited Woman is really growing!

© Nancy Mills. All rights reserved. 2005-2018.