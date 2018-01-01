Spirited Woman Sister Bracelet

These new sister bracelets are flying out the door! They make the most heartfelt gifts.

Mothers are giving them to daughters. Daughters to grandmothers. Sisters to sisters. Friends to friends.

The Sister bracelet is a beautiful symbol that we are all sisters! It is a constant reminder that we are connected in spirit, peace, energy, love, community, empowerment, heart healing, connection, support and gratitude.

Keep the energy growing. Share this meaningful bracelet with all the women in your circle. A portion of ALL bracelet sales will be donated to domestic violence non-profits through our Spirited Woman Foundation. Make a difference. Buy your bracelets now.