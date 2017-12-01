Exciting News! Spirited Woman Has Donated to A Window Between Worlds

On the left is Nancy Mills, gifting a check to Audrey Salzburg, Chief Executive Officer of a A Window Between Worlds (AWBW), both wearing the Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf, “OM SHANTI” at AWBW’s office in Venice, CA.

With so much going on in the world today, with the #METOO hashtag becoming a symbol for millions and millions of women, the timing is crucial to give back to non-profits such as AWBW.

AWBW is a leader in the field of domestic violence, providing art interventions for women and their children. During late fall 2017, the Spirited Woman Foundation gifted $1000 to help ensure AWBW continues its essential work.

Monies were raised by spirited women who purchased our OM SHANTI and SPIRIT OF LIFE Spirited Woman Prayer Scarves.

To read the full story, go to our Foundation page for the how and why behind the donation. Also, when you have time, read all the blog posts on the foundation page - it will give you a full review of the 15 charities we have donated to in the past five years.