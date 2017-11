I was just interviewed by the very talented co-creators/healers Emma Mitchell and Christine Pensa on their new podcast Awakened Woman Self Care. Thanks!

I talked about what it means to be a spirited woman and I really got a chance to express myself about the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves and my love for the symbolism of scarves in women's lives - ancestrally, culturally, and in the here and now.

If you have a minute (how about 30!) please go here to listen.