After Harvey, Irma, Maria, Barcelona, Las Vegas and more and more, we as women must come together for peace. We must! We are daughters, mothers, sisters, grandmothers, friends - the protectors of mother earth.

Please, join me at this special community event sponsored by Spirited Woman at Yoga Works in Playa Vista. Your ticket is the OM SHANTI prayer scarf. If you already have OM SHANTI the event is free or buy yours here.

For event details, click on the image.