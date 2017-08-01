New! Fall Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - OM SHANTI

The Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf is a symbol of spirit, empowerment and beauty for women to wear around the world. Our new summer scarf is SPIRIT OF LIFE.

It represents in so many ways our healing power as women. We are so needed now, more than ever. We really are. We are sacred. We are sisters.

We invite you to join the Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves, where we honor the women of the world through scarf and ceremony.To date there have been 20 scarves each with a different theme. 1000s have been sold worldwide, connecting women together energetically.

A portion of all scarf proceeds is donated to the Spirited Woman Foundation. To find out more and purchase a scarf CLICK HERE.