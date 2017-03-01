Exciting News! We've Gifted our first ever Spirited Woman Residency Scholarship to the Museum of Motherhood

In the photo on the left, Martha Joy Rose, founder of M.O.M., and on the right Dawn Parker, First Mom Recipient wearing the Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf "AWAKENED ENERGY."

The Spirited Woman Foundation has gifted $1100 to the Museum of Motherhood in St. Petersburg, Florida to create the first ever Spirited Woman Residency Scholarship during the summer of 2017.

To give one spirited mom the chance to speak her voice, walk her path, gain time away for reflection and to flourish and thrive through a guided, intensive experience - in a creative environment - with the objective of fulfilling her personal dream-goals.

All the money was raised by spirited women who purchased our precious Spirited Woman Prayer Scarves. A portion of the donated funds came from our last scarf Deep Miracle and the majority came from our current scarf Awakened Energy.

To read the full story, go to our Foundation page for the how and why behind the donation. Also, when you have time, read all the blog posts on the foundation page - it will give you a full review of the 14 charities we have donated to in the past five years.