Top 12 Pick Lists

Meet Our Amazing Past Sponsors

We Love Propay - It's Tripled Our Business

  • Propay_2

    Propay - Makes it easy and affordable for small businesses
    to accept credit cards.

Blog powered by Typepad

« We've Topped 7,400 Fans on Facebook!!! - Come on, Like Us & Let Us Know About You | Main | New! Holiday Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf - DEEP MIRACLE »

Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves Support of the 1000 Goddesses Gathering a Huge Success!

6a00d8341cffde53ef01bb094dadc4970d-200wiThank you Linda Linker Rosenthal.1000GoddessGathering

On 10/22, the first ever 1000 Goddesses Gathering was held in Washington D.C. Over 500 women attended this "Wisdom and Compassion Gathering to Invoke the Divine Feminine." Many of the sisters who attended wore our latest Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf NAMASTE as a talisman of support.

Through our Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves project, Spirited Woman was one of the sponsors of the event and a portion of each NAMASTE sacred scarf sold was donated by the Spirited Woman Foundation to help fund this magnificent gathering.

It was a beautiful day, where women energetically joined together in circle and heart and togetherness. A big thank you goes to our special sister Linda Linker Rosenthal for being our touchstone of support in Washington.

Spirited. Fun. Free. Sign Up Now. You'll love it!

Come on! Follow Spirited Woman on

Support The Spirited Woman Foundation

Spirited Woman is really growing!

© Nancy Mills. All rights reserved. 2005-2016.