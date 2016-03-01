Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves Support of the 1000 Goddesses Gathering a Huge Success!

Thank you Linda Linker Rosenthal.

On 10/22, the first ever 1000 Goddesses Gathering was held in Washington D.C. Over 500 women attended this "Wisdom and Compassion Gathering to Invoke the Divine Feminine." Many of the sisters who attended wore our latest Spirited Woman Prayer Scarf NAMASTE as a talisman of support.

Through our Sisterhood of the Sacred Scarves project, Spirited Woman was one of the sponsors of the event and a portion of each NAMASTE sacred scarf sold was donated by the Spirited Woman Foundation to help fund this magnificent gathering.

It was a beautiful day, where women energetically joined together in circle and heart and togetherness. A big thank you goes to our special sister Linda Linker Rosenthal for being our touchstone of support in Washington.